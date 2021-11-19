Allred Capital Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,016.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,853.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,686.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,032.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

