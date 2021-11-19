Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329,206. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

