Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Sells $163,800.00 in Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.
About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.