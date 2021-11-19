Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $24.72

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $25.46. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

