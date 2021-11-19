Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Major Shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp Sells 44,100 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Capitalg 2014 Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90.

Alphabet stock opened at $3,014.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,032.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,853.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,686.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $3,981,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $19,515,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.