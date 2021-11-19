Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $3,003.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,843.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,649.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.