Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 506,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEI opened at $1.60 on Friday. Alset EHome International has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) EPS for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alset EHome International by 301.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the third quarter worth $235,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.