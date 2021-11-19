Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $29.49.

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 62.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.