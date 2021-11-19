Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 770,200 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the October 14th total of 506,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:AEI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Alset EHome International has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $29.49.
Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative net margin of 282.05% and a negative return on equity of 62.45%.
About Alset EHome International
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.
