Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the quarter. Alteryx accounts for approximately 0.9% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. 5,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

