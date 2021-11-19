Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Altex Industries stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13. Altex Industries has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

