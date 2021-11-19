Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 284,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,840,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Specifically, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.