Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ATAQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAQ. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

