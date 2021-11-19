Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the October 14th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $18,713,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $5,303,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.