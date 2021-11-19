Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after buying an additional 3,690,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after buying an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 962.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,596,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $59,149.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and have sold 166,246 shares valued at $1,884,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

