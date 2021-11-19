Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at $833,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

