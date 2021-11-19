Amalgamated Bank Invests $413,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

