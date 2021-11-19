Amalgamated Bank Invests $434,000 in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Natus Medical by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after purchasing an additional 252,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Natus Medical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,411 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.