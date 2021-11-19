Amalgamated Bank Invests $456,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

