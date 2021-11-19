Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.55. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

