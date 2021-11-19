AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX opened at $44.35 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.