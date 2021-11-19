American Assets Trust, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,900,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,163,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,107 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.12 per share, with a total value of $82,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,913. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

