American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

