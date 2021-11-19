American National Bank Invests $114,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

