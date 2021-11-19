American National Bank Invests $30,000 in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

