American National Bank Takes $41,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

