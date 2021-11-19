American National Bank Takes $41,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 529,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 216,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,436,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.