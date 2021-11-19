American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $30.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 466.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Software by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Software by 245.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 21,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

