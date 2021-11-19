American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in American States Water by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American States Water by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,917 shares of company stock worth $1,008,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

