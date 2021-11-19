America’s Car-Mart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,251% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

