Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on USAS. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.75. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.