Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$1.20 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.84.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.60. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

