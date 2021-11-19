Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.28 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.370-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,718. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMPL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Management Corp. sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $1,873,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hoang Vuong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $7,348,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,001 shares of company stock valued at $22,335,134. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

