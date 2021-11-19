Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.