Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 198.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.50.

ADI opened at $188.09 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

