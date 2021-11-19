Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $2.21. AGCO posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

AGCO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,017. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. AGCO has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $400,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AGCO by 566.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

