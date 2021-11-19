Analysts Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter worth $4,926,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AudioEye by 255.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $729,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,160. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

