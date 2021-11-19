Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $658.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 186.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 123,678 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

