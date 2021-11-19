Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

HCCI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 50,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,141. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

