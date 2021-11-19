Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Insulet posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

PODD stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,509. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -674.27 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet has a 1-year low of $218.28 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

