Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.52). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.21. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $86.42.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

