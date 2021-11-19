Analysts Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.60. Quidel posted earnings of $11.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 16.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

