Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report sales of $30.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.26 million to $33.40 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Smart Sand by 102.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

