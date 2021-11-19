Analysts Anticipate South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.62. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 338,204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after acquiring an additional 240,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

