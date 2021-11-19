Analysts Anticipate Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Post Earnings of $10.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $10.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.90 and the highest is $11.13. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings per share of $5.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $34.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.28 to $34.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $52.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.35 to $52.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,280.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,262.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,415.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $568.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

