Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the highest is ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,734 shares of company stock valued at $977,849. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.03.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

