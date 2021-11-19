Analysts Expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $33.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

