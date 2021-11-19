Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,581. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $26.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,759,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

