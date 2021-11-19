Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.10. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,593. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

