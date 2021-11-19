Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.15). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.