Analysts Expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Charles Schwab posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $4,024,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,324,039 shares of company stock worth $105,420,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 326,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,921,333. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.