Analysts Set Expectations for Semler Scientific, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Semler Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMLR. TheStreet upgraded Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $103.11 on Thursday. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $696.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $18,849,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $4,951,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

